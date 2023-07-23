Highlights Chelsea - Brighton 4 - 3: pioggia di gol in amichevole, subito a segno Nkunku (Di domenica 23 luglio 2023) In occasione della Premier League Summer Series, le squadre di Pochettino e De Zerbi si sono incontrate al Lincoln Financial Field. 7 reti totali (gol anche di Mudryk e Joao Pedro) e ...Leggi su video.gazzetta
Advertising
Manchester United - Chelsea 4 - 1 : gol e highlights
Highlights e gol Manchester United-Chelsea 4-1 : Premier League 2022/23 (VIDEO)
Highlights e gol Manchester City-Chelsea 1-0 : Premier League 2022/23 (VIDEO)
Bournemouth - Chelsea 1 - 3 : gol e highlights
Highlights e gol Bournemouth-Chelsea 1-3 - Premier League 2022/2023 (VIDEO)
Video Gol Arsenal - Chelsea 3 - 1 : Odegaard (2) e Gabriel Jesus. Gli highlights
Highlights Chelsea - Brighton 4 - 3: pioggia di gol in amichevole, subito a segno NkunkuIn occasione della Premier League Summer Series, le squadre di Pochettino e De Zerbi si sono incontrate al Lincoln Financial Field. 7 reti totali (gol anche di Mudryk e Joao Pedro) e ...
Rigori: le sequenze pi brevi e lunghe - UEFA Europa Conference LeagueHighlights: guarda il rigore di Panenka nel 1976 EURO Cecoslovacchia - Germania Ovest 5 - 3 con ... AC Milan - Juventus 3 - 2 2005: Liverpool - AC Milan 3 - 2 2008: Manchester United - Chelsea 6 - 5 ...
CORT Events Releases New Product Line Available in Virtual Planning Experience...provides a best - in - class space planning experience for all event sizes and types." Highlights ... In addition, Chelsea Barstools and Chairs are offered in various colors and finishes for iconic style.
La Serie B già scende in campo: Como-Gillingham, highlights VIDEO Tuttosport
Lazio lead race for Chelsea winger Hudson-OdoiLazio are negotiating a deal with Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi and are now leading the race for his signature, Fabrizio Romano highlights.
Mykhailo Mudryk and Mauricio Pochettino react as Ukrainian finally scores for ChelseaMauricio Pochettino believes Mykhailo Mudryk ’s maiden Chelsea goal against Brighton is important for his confidence, while the Ukrainian says his stunning strike was straight off the training pitch.
Highlights ChelseaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Highlights Chelsea