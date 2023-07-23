Incendio a Rodi: L'isola in fiamme da sei giorni, notizie e ...Belen Rodriguez lascia Mediaset: Sorpresa! Nuovo progetto con il ...Tragedia familiare a Verona: Fratelli trovati morti con ferite da ...Tragico attacco a giornalisti russi in Ucraina: bombe a grappolo ...Evacuazione di massa a Rodi: Barche private si uniscono alla Guardia ...Scopri le meraviglie dell'oceano a bordo di una crociera ...Wanda Nara rompe il silenzio sui social: Scatti della sua ultima ...Inchiesta ambientale in Piemonte: Smog e mortalità correlata, ex ...Calciomercato Juventus: Le trattative per Franck Kessie si ...Luca Vismara, il talento sottovalutato di Amici, racconta la sua ...Ultime Blog

Highlights Chelsea - Brighton 4 - 3 | pioggia di gol in amichevole | subito a segno Nkunku

Highlights Chelsea - Brighton 4 - 3: pioggia di gol in amichevole, subito a segno Nkunku (Di domenica 23 luglio 2023) In occasione della Premier League Summer Series, le squadre di Pochettino e De Zerbi si sono incontrate al Lincoln Financial Field. 7 reti totali (gol anche di Mudryk e Joao Pedro) e ...
Rigori: le sequenze pi brevi e lunghe - UEFA Europa Conference League

Highlights: guarda il rigore di Panenka nel 1976 EURO Cecoslovacchia - Germania Ovest 5 - 3 con ... AC Milan - Juventus 3 - 2 2005: Liverpool - AC Milan 3 - 2 2008: Manchester United - Chelsea 6 - 5 ...

CORT Events Releases New Product Line Available in Virtual Planning Experience

...provides a best - in - class space planning experience for all event sizes and types." Highlights ... In addition, Chelsea Barstools and Chairs are offered in various colors and finishes for iconic style.

La Serie B già scende in campo: Como-Gillingham, highlights VIDEO  Tuttosport

Lazio lead race for Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi

Lazio are negotiating a deal with Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi and are now leading the race for his signature, Fabrizio Romano highlights.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Mauricio Pochettino react as Ukrainian finally scores for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino believes Mykhailo Mudryk ’s maiden Chelsea goal against Brighton is important for his confidence, while the Ukrainian says his stunning strike was straight off the training pitch.
