ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023- RISULTATI

ROH Death

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023- RISULTATI (Di sabato 22 luglio 2023) ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 è storia. A Trenton, New Jersey, si è svolto nella nottata italiana uno dei PPV più attesi dell’anno. Andiamo a vedere i RISULTATI. Claudio Castagnoli sconfigge Pac (ROH World Championship) Athena batte Willow Nightingale (ROH Women’s World Championship) Gli Aussie Open battono i Lucha Bros, The Kingdom ed i Best Friends (ROH Tag Team Championships) – NUOVI CAMPIONI Katsuyori Shibata sconfigge Daniel Garcia (ROH Pure Championship) Samoa Joe batte Dalton Castle (ROH TV Championship) Mogul Embassy sconfigge Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi e Leon Ruffin (ROH Six-Man Championships) Il Dark Order batte The Righteous  Gravity batte Komander Darius Martin e Action Andretti sconfiggono The Workhorsemen Josh Woods batte Tracy Williams AR Fox ...
