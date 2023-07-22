ONE PIECE, nuovo sorprendente trailer per il live-action Netflix: ci sono anche Roger e Shanks (e non solo)! (Di sabato 22 luglio 2023) Un nuovissimo trailer del live-action Netflix di ONE PIECE ha fatto il suo debutto durante il One PIECE Day: guardiamolo insieme. Il One PIECE Day 2023 ha portato con sé tanti contenuti a tema Mugiwara, incluso un nuovissimo trailer per il live-action prodotto da Netflix e in arrivo il prossimo mese in catalogo. Cosa aspettate a premere sul tasto play? Un trailer per festeggiare C'è grande trepidazione per l'adattamento live-action del celebre manga di Eiichiro Oda, e mentre in tutto il mondo si festeggiano i 26 anni di ONE PIECE, fanno capolino anche altri materiali promozionali dello show targato ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
One Piece 1088 - gli spoiler completi del capitolo : il futuro è dei giovani e dei bambini
ONE PIECE compie 26 anni; Luffy in versione manga e live-action condividono la copertina di Jump
Netflix - le migliori uscite di agosto 2023 : One Piece
ONE PIECE - il cast originale dell'anime commenta il live-action Netflix
One Piece 1087 - gli spoiler completi del capitolo : si rivedono Garp e Kuzan
ONE PIECE - Luffy incontra Luffy : Iñaki Godoy e Mayumi Tanaka protagonisti di un divertente video
KuCoin's France Cryptoverse Report Unveiled: Gen Z Crypto Investors Powering French Crypto Market, 40% Entered in Just 6 MonthsIn 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly ... Continua a leggere SPAWN Creator Todd McFarlane Joins Whatnot and Invites Comic Fans to Own a Piece of ...
Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) Launches TIQC " The DPI Initiative Aimed at Ensuring Excellence... integrated, unified end - to - end results with a 'One Call, One Team' service. DPI's rigorous ... Continua a leggere SPAWN Creator Todd McFarlane Joins Whatnot and Invites Comic Fans to Own a Piece of ...
SPAWN Creator Todd McFarlane Joins Whatnot and Invites Comic Fans to Own a Piece of San Diego Comic - Con HistoryThis booth auction is what collectible culture is all about " owning a piece of a treasured, one - of - a - kind creation " and we can't wait to see people from different corners of the world come ...
One Piece: un sito permette la creazione della propria taglia BadTaste.it Cinema
‘One Piece’: Netflix Unveils Action-Packed New Trailer At Comic-ConThe journey to find the “One Piece” is on in the latest trailer for Netflix’s upcoming live-action series based on the popular manga. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, ...
No One Dies In Movies and Shows Anymore (and That’s Not Good)There are no emotional stakes for the audience if a character can get chopped in half, and then reappear later without explanation.
ONE PIECESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ONE PIECE