Zoey Stark:”Ecco il mio parere sull’essere in team con Trish Stratus” (Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) Recentemente Zoey Stark è stata ospite al Zaslow Show, ed ha parlato dei suoi sentimenti nel fare squadra con Trish Stratus. Riguardo al lavorare con Trish Stratus “È fantastico. È veramente un sogno diventato realtà. Non avrei mai pensato di riuscire a lavorare con Trish Stratus e di averla come mentore, ma guardare dall’altra parte del ring e vedere Becky Lynch, è fenomenale.” Sul fatto di aver conosciuto Trish al di fuori dal ring prima di iniziare a lavorare con lei in TV “L’avevo incontrata una volta, ed era uno di quei periodi dove andavo in giro nel backstage a presentarmi con tutti. Lei era davvero carina e l’unica cosa che so dopo, quando ho veramente ricevuto la chiamata per andare in Arabia Saudita, ancora ...Leggi su zonawrestling
5 WWE Women That Could Defeat Rhea Ripley (& 5 Who Have No Chance)With the right build and booking, some wrestlers could eventually defeat WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, while others have no chance.
Zoey Stark Opens Up About Money in the Bank, Trish Stratus, and Her Z-360One of the most underreported stories in pro wrestling this year has been the quiet ascension of Zoey Stark, one of the brightest young stars in the industry. As someone who quickly outgrew NXT, Zoey ...
