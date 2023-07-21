L'autenticazione senza password è più efficace. Ecco perché…Pacchetto espansione Vita nel Ranch di The Sims 4, disponibile da oraGTA Online: ottieni la nuova auto sportiva Penaud La Coureuse...Su Pokémon GO arrivano i Percorsi, prima feature UGC del giocoTornano i Pikmin!Patrick Zaki torna in libertà dopo 22 mesi di carcere: Grazia ...Come localizzare un telefono smarrito? Le app che ti possono aiutareAggressione al Policlinico di Milano: Figlio di paziente invalido ...Rai: Movimenti di vicedirettori e nuove nomine nei Tg e non solo - ...Omicidio-suicidio davanti a un hotel, una scena straziante che ha ...Ultime Blog

Zoey Stark | ”Ecco il mio parere sull’essere in team con Trish Stratus”

Zoey Stark

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
Zoey Stark:”Ecco il mio parere sull’essere in team con Trish Stratus” (Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) Recentemente Zoey Stark è stata ospite al Zaslow Show, ed ha parlato dei suoi sentimenti nel fare squadra con Trish Stratus. Riguardo al lavorare con Trish Stratus “È fantastico. È veramente un sogno diventato realtà. Non avrei mai pensato di riuscire a lavorare con Trish Stratus e di averla come mentore, ma guardare dall’altra parte del ring e vedere Becky Lynch, è fenomenale.” Sul fatto di aver conosciuto Trish al di fuori dal ring prima di iniziare a lavorare con lei in TV “L’avevo incontrata una volta, ed era uno di quei periodi dove andavo in giro nel backstage a presentarmi con tutti. Lei era davvero carina e l’unica cosa che so dopo, quando ho veramente ricevuto la chiamata per andare in Arabia Saudita, ancora ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Zoey Stark:”Ecco il mio parere sull’essere in team con Trish Stratus”  Zona Wrestling

5 WWE Women That Could Defeat Rhea Ripley (& 5 Who Have No Chance)

With the right build and booking, some wrestlers could eventually defeat WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, while others have no chance.

Zoey Stark Opens Up About Money in the Bank, Trish Stratus, and Her Z-360

One of the most underreported stories in pro wrestling this year has been the quiet ascension of Zoey Stark, one of the brightest young stars in the industry. As someone who quickly outgrew NXT, Zoey ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zoey Stark
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Zoey Stark Zoey Stark Ecco parere sull’essere