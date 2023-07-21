Storia di Immortals of Aveum con Michael KirkbrideMEWTWO IN POKÉMON UNITE PER FESTEGGIARE IL SECONDO ANNIVERSARIODiablo IV: la Stagione degli Abietti è disponibileGTA Online: accelera e vinci con la Penaud La CoureuseL'autenticazione senza password è più efficace. Ecco perché…Pacchetto espansione Vita nel Ranch di The Sims 4, disponibile da oraGTA Online: ottieni la nuova auto sportiva Penaud La Coureuse...Su Pokémon GO arrivano i Percorsi, prima feature UGC del giocoTornano i Pikmin!Patrick Zaki torna in libertà dopo 22 mesi di carcere: Grazia ...Ultime Blog

Willow Nightingale | “Vincere a NJPW Resurgence è stato un onore”

Willow Nightingale

zonawrestling
Willow Nightingale: “Vincere a NJPW Resurgence è stato un onore” (Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) Parlando ai microfoni di Fightful Select, Willow Nightingale ha raccontato della sua esperienza in NJPW, soffermandosi sul match che l’ha vista Vincere il NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, trionfando su Mercedes Moné ed anche alla mancata difesa del titolo contro Giulia. Ecco di seguito alcuni estratti della sua intervista. Opportunità passate e future in NJPW “Sono stata contatta dalla federazione in occasione del torneo e del nuovo titolo che sarebbe stato introdotto. Ho visto la crescente popolarità della divisione femminile e ho pensato che sarebbe stato bello partecipare, sono sempre stata fan della New Japan. Quando poi sono stata coinvolta nel torneo e ho letto i nomi delle altre partecipanti mi sono sentita davvero onorata. Ora sono ...
