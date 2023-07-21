Willow Nightingale: “Vincere a NJPW Resurgence è stato un onore” (Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) Parlando ai microfoni di Fightful Select, Willow Nightingale ha raccontato della sua esperienza in NJPW, soffermandosi sul match che l’ha vista Vincere il NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, trionfando su Mercedes Moné ed anche alla mancata difesa del titolo contro Giulia. Ecco di seguito alcuni estratti della sua intervista. Opportunità passate e future in NJPW “Sono stata contatta dalla federazione in occasione del torneo e del nuovo titolo che sarebbe stato introdotto. Ho visto la crescente popolarità della divisione femminile e ho pensato che sarebbe stato bello partecipare, sono sempre stata fan della New Japan. Quando poi sono stata coinvolta nel torneo e ho letto i nomi delle altre partecipanti mi sono sentita davvero onorata. Ora sono ...Leggi su zonawrestling
