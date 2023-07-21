The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, il teaser della serie su Rick e Michonne (Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) I fan di The Walking Dead dovranno attendere il 2024 prima di vedere The Ones Who Live, spinoff dedicato a Rick e Michonne di cui è stato condiviso un teaser. AMC ha condiviso il teaser di The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, lo spinoff dedicato alla storia di Rick e Michonne. Il breve video ha la voce narrante di Danai Gurira e mostra la protagonista alle prese con la ricerca dell'ex sceriffo, impegnato in alcune scene d'azione. Il nuovo spinoff The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live arriverà sugli schermi americani nel 2024. La prima stagione, composta da sei puntate, proseguirà la ...Leggi su movieplayer
The long-awaited Rick and Michonne 'Walking Dead' spin-off finally has an official name. Here's the show's first teaser trailer.AMC debuted the first teaser trailer for its Rick and Michonne "The Walking Dead" spin-off at San Diego Comic-Con. "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" will follow Michonne as she searches for the ...
