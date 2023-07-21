Storia di Immortals of Aveum con Michael KirkbrideMEWTWO IN POKÉMON UNITE PER FESTEGGIARE IL SECONDO ANNIVERSARIODiablo IV: la Stagione degli Abietti è disponibileGTA Online: accelera e vinci con la Penaud La CoureuseL'autenticazione senza password è più efficace. Ecco perché…Pacchetto espansione Vita nel Ranch di The Sims 4, disponibile da oraGTA Online: ottieni la nuova auto sportiva Penaud La Coureuse...Su Pokémon GO arrivano i Percorsi, prima feature UGC del giocoTornano i Pikmin!Patrick Zaki torna in libertà dopo 22 mesi di carcere: Grazia ...Ultime Blog

The Walking Dead | The Ones Who Live | il teaser della serie su Rick e Michonne

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, il teaser della serie su Rick e Michonne (Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) I fan di The Walking Dead dovranno attendere il 2024 prima di vedere The Ones Who Live, spinoff dedicato a Rick e Michonne di cui è stato condiviso un teaser. AMC ha condiviso il teaser di The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, lo spinoff dedicato alla storia di Rick e Michonne. Il breve video ha la voce narrante di Danai Gurira e mostra la protagonista alle prese con la ricerca dell'ex sceriffo, impegnato in alcune scene d'azione. Il nuovo spinoff The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live arriverà sugli schermi americani nel 2024. La prima stagione, composta da sei puntate, proseguirà la ...
AMC ha condiviso il teaser di The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live , lo spinoff dedicato alla storia di Rick e Michonne. Il breve video ha la voce narrante di Danai Gurira e mostra la protagonista alle prese con la ricerca dell'ex ...

