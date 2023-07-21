Taiwanese ' T-Manga' makes debut at Japan Expo in Paris

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) CNA By Ting-Hsuan Tseng and Chao Yen-hsiang, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/The Taiwan Creative Content Agent (TAICCA) has teamed ups.io, a French subscription-based digital comic platform, to showcase 18comics at theinfrom July 13-16. The TAICCA had hit upon the idea of having works from Taiwan featured ats.io's booth in part due to theese influence on"T-," a spokesperson of the agency said at the. According to the TAICCA, French readers are already familiar with the style of, with sales of such works in France already outstripping those of local Franco-Belgium comics (Bande dessinée) in recent years. The ...