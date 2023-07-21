Taiwanese 'T-Manga' makes debut at Japan Expo in Paris (Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) CNA By Ting-Hsuan Tseng and Chao Yen-hsiang Paris, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Taiwan Creative Content Agent (TAICCA) has teamed up Mangas.io, a French subscription-based digital comic platform, to showcase 18 Taiwanese comics at the Japan Expo in Paris from July 13-16. The TAICCA had hit upon the idea of having works from Taiwan featured at Mangas.io's booth in part due to the Japanese influence on Taiwanese "T-Manga," a spokesperson of the agency said at the Expo. According to the TAICCA, French readers are already familiar with the style of Manga, with sales of such works in France already outstripping those of local Franco-Belgium comics (Bande dessinée) in recent years. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Taiwan Creative Content Agent (TAICCA) has teamed up Mangas.io, a French subscription-based digital comic platform, to showcase 18 Taiwanese comics at the Japan Expo in Paris from July 13-16. The TAICCA had hit upon the idea of having works from Taiwan featured at Mangas.io's booth in part due to the Japanese influence on Taiwanese "T-Manga," a spokesperson of the agency said at the Expo. According to the TAICCA, French readers are already familiar with the style of Manga, with sales of such works in France already outstripping those of local Franco-Belgium comics (Bande dessinée) in recent years. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Taiwanese 'T-Manga' makes debut at Japan Expo in ParisThe Taiwan Creative Content Agent (TAICCA) has teamed up Mangas.io, a French subscription-based digital comic platform, to showcase ...
O Maidens in Your Savage Season 2 - SoftcoverBook Description Soft Cover. Condition: new. Emoto, Nao (illustrator). Seller Inventory # 9781632368195 ...
Taiwanese MangaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Taiwanese Manga