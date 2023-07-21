Levante-Nottingham Forest (Amichevole, 22-07-2023 ore 12:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) Ultima Amichevole sotto il sole spagnolo per il Nottingham Forest prima di tornare nella fredda e piovosa Inghilterra dove giovedì sera incontrerà il Leeds. Dopo la sconfitta contro il Valencia CF i Tricky Trees restano in città per affrontare il Levante, club di Segunda Division che lo scorso anno ha mancato la promozione di un InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Mercato Spezia, Dragowski si avvicina all'InghilterraChe sono Southampton, Nottingham, e Bournemouth. L'altra è la Germania. TAGS Dragowski mercato ... 12 milioni già investiti per il riscatto dei prestiti Articolo successivo Sestri Levante, le prime ...
Mercato Spezia, Dragowski si avvicina all'InghilterraChe sono Southampton, Nottingham, e Bournemouth. L'altra è la Germania. TAGS Dragowski mercato ... 12 milioni già investiti per il riscatto dei prestiti Articolo successivo Sestri Levante, le prime ...
Levante-Nottingham Forest (Amichevole, 22-07-2023 ore 12:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
Awoniyi Joins Forest’s Pre-season Camp in SpainNottingham Forest have been buoyed by the arrival of Taiwo Awoniyi to their pre-season training camp in Spain. The striker has joined the rest of his teammates ahead of Saturday’s friendly against ...
Transfer news live updates: Onana, Barnes, Henderson, latestWillian has decided to re-sign for Fulham despite an offer from fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian will sign a one-year deal to stay at Fulham, having been offered a two-year ...
Levante NottinghamSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Levante Nottingham