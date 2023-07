IndyCar, un doubleheader da non perdere attende i protagonisti in Iowa OA Sport

Pato O’Ward is a driver on a midwestern mission at this weekend’s Hy-Vee IndyCar doubleheader at Iowa Speedway. The Arrow McLaren leader has had a few wins slip from his grasp in 2023, and as he ...The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Iowa Speedway this weekend for a doubleheader at the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet.” With two races adding up to a bevy of championship points on the line, and ...