GCL and LandSpace Join Forces to Propel World's First Methane-Powered Rocket to Orbit (Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) JIUQUAN, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Bearing the GCL's slogan "Bringing Green Power to Life", Zhuque-2 (ZQ-2 Y2), a Methane-fueled Rocket built by LandSpace in collaboration with GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCL", SHE:002506), successfully entered Orbit after launching at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. GCL, a leading one-stop renewable energy service provider, is one of the major partners helping LandSpace to build Zhuque-2, making China the First nation in the World to send a Rocket carrier to space Propelled by liquid Methane, a cleaner, cheaper, and more powerful fuel ideal for reusable Rockets. LandSpace, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Bearing the GCL's slogan "Bringing Green Power to Life", Zhuque-2 (ZQ-2 Y2), a Methane-fueled Rocket built by LandSpace in collaboration with GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCL", SHE:002506), successfully entered Orbit after launching at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. GCL, a leading one-stop renewable energy service provider, is one of the major partners helping LandSpace to build Zhuque-2, making China the First nation in the World to send a Rocket carrier to space Propelled by liquid Methane, a cleaner, cheaper, and more powerful fuel ideal for reusable Rockets. LandSpace, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Frabosa Sottana ospita la 9ª edizione del Salone del Libro di MontagnaPortare sotto i riflettori il territorio, procurando impulsi per la valorizzazione delle sue risorse e fornire "contestualmente" proposte concrete per mitigare le criticità che lo opprimono. E' questo ...
Lorenzo de Luca ritorna protagonista nel circuito Global...//results.hippodata.de/2023/2318/docs/r_gcl_r2.pdf LA CLASSIFICA DELLA GLOBAL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE https://results.hippodata.de/2023/2318/docs/gcl_standings_2023_after_a_coruna.pdf
G&C Enterprise, dai corredi di Canton ai pigiami di Kappa: l'avventura dell'azienda familiare compie 50 anniIl pro - capite dei residenti nel Mezzogiorno è poco più della metà di quello dei residenti al Nord, le differenze riguardano la maggior parte delle attività economiche, mentre sullo sfondo si ...
GCL and LandSpace Join Forces to Propel World's First Methane-Powered Rocket to OrbitJIUQUAN, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearing the GCL's slogan 'Bringing Green Power to Life', Zhuque-2 (ZQ-2 Y2), a methane-fueled rocket ...
These L.A. Businesses Are Offering Discounts for Writers and Actors on StrikeAmid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, some Los Angeles businesses are going above and beyond to support those actively picketing. Anyone presenting a SAG-AFTRA or WGA card can take advantage of ...
GCL andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GCL and