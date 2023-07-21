Patrick Zaki torna in libertà dopo 22 mesi di carcere: Grazia ...Come localizzare un telefono smarrito? Le app che ti possono aiutareAggressione al Policlinico di Milano: Figlio di paziente invalido ...Rai: Movimenti di vicedirettori e nuove nomine nei Tg e non solo - ...Omicidio-suicidio davanti a un hotel, una scena straziante che ha ...Crisi Ucraina: Giorno 513, Esercitazioni Militari Russi nel Mar Nero ...Come scegliere la tenda da sole perfetta per il tuo spazio esternoArmored Core VI Fires of Rubicon story trailerSamsung presenta ViewFinity S9, nuovo monitor 5KHevolus a Phygital Sustainability EXPO 2023Ultime Blog

GCL and LandSpace Join Forces to Propel World' s First Methane-Powered Rocket to Orbit

GCL and

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
GCL and LandSpace Join Forces to Propel World's First Methane-Powered Rocket to Orbit (Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) JIUQUAN, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Bearing the GCL's slogan "Bringing Green Power to Life", Zhuque-2 (ZQ-2 Y2), a Methane-fueled Rocket built by LandSpace in collaboration with GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCL", SHE:002506), successfully entered Orbit after launching at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. GCL, a leading one-stop renewable energy service provider, is one of the major partners helping LandSpace to build Zhuque-2, making China the First nation in the World to send a Rocket carrier to space Propelled by liquid Methane, a cleaner, cheaper, and more powerful fuel ideal for reusable Rockets.   LandSpace, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Frabosa Sottana ospita la 9ª edizione del Salone del Libro di Montagna

Portare sotto i riflettori il territorio, procurando impulsi per la valorizzazione delle sue risorse e fornire "contestualmente" proposte concrete per mitigare le criticità che lo opprimono. E' questo ...

Lorenzo de Luca ritorna protagonista nel circuito Global

...//results.hippodata.de/2023/2318/docs/r_gcl_r2.pdf LA CLASSIFICA DELLA GLOBAL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE https://results.hippodata.de/2023/2318/docs/gcl_standings_2023_after_a_coruna.pdf

G&C Enterprise, dai corredi di Canton ai pigiami di Kappa: l'avventura dell'azienda familiare compie 50 anni

Il pro - capite dei residenti nel Mezzogiorno è poco più della metà di quello dei residenti al Nord, le differenze riguardano la maggior parte delle attività economiche, mentre sullo sfondo si ...

GCL and LandSpace Join Forces to Propel World's First Methane-Powered Rocket to Orbit

JIUQUAN, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearing the GCL's slogan 'Bringing Green Power to Life', Zhuque-2 (ZQ-2 Y2), a methane-fueled rocket ...

These L.A. Businesses Are Offering Discounts for Writers and Actors on Strike

Amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, some Los Angeles businesses are going above and beyond to support those actively picketing. Anyone presenting a SAG-AFTRA or WGA card can take advantage of ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GCL and
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : GCL and LandSpace Join Forces Propel World