Bybit Raises the Bar | VIP Program Upgrades Set to Redefine the Trading Experience

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 21 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - https://www.iltributaristalapet.it/IT/ - 21 July 2023 -, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has unveiled its newly revamped VIP. With a focus on enhancing user satisfaction and optimizingopportunities, the revamped VIPintroduces a range of new features and benefits. Notable changes include revised fee rates for takers and makers across different VIP tiers.has lowered the taker fee rates while increasing the maker fee rates to beat rival crypto exchanges by offering unparalleled value to VIP and PRO clients. The updated fee structure ensures that traders enjoy a more lucrative and excitingenvironment.has also expanded its PRO levels from three to five tiers. ...