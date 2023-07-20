Veeam collabora con MicrosoftIlenia Garofalo: La sua storia di resilienza e bellezza trasforma un ...Haiducii con Caffellatte al Battiti Live su Italia 1: musica, ...WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Ultime Blog

ZTE's 8K STB delivers extraordinary immersive viewing experience (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Recently, the collaborative development of the 8K Ultra HD industry chain has achieved remarkable advancements. Among them, 8K Ultra HD video services have taken the lead. Thanks to the exceptional decoding capabilities of 8K set-top boxes, audiences can enjoy immersive experiences, witnessing breathtaking 8K Ultra HD events and spectacular shows. Furthermore, these services not only facilitates the upgrade of telecom operators' video offerings but also plays a pivotal role in driving the expansion of gigabit network services.  In January 2023, ZTE proudly unveiled its highly anticipated commercial 8K STB (set-top box), marking a significant milestone in the industry. This cutting-edge device boasts 8K ultra-clear decoding capabilities and supports advanced high dynamic range image technologies, ...
