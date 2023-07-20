Ilenia Garofalo: La sua storia di resilienza e bellezza trasforma un ...Haiducii con Caffellatte al Battiti Live su Italia 1: musica, ...WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Ultime Blog

Wanhua Chemical Reveals Its Sustainable Strategy with Fruitful Achievements Released Through Its 2022 ESG Report

Wanhua Chemical

Wanhua Chemical Reveals Its Sustainable Strategy with Fruitful Achievements Released Through Its 2022 ESG Report YANTAI, China, July 20, 2023

Wanhua Chemical ("Wanhua" or "the Company"; 600309.SS), unveiled its comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report on July 19, 2023. Wanhua Chemical promises to achieve peak carbon emissions before 2030 and strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2048 in line with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol's Scope 1 and Scope 2, which refer to direct emissions that are owned or controlled by a company, and indirect emissions that are a consequence of the activities of the company but occur from sources not owned or controlled by it, respectively. "Guided by our mission 'Advancing Chemistry, Transforming Lives', Wanhua Chemical is dedicated to utilizing the power of chemistry to drive ...
