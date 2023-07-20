The Exorcist: Il Credente, il poster del sequel de L’Esorcista (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) The Exorcist: Il Credente si svela nel primo poster ufficiale del nuovo horror prodotto da Blumhouse Productions. Il film sarà il sequel diretto de L’Esorcista, realizzato nel 1973 da William Friedkin e, allo stesso tempo, fungerà da reboot della saga, allo stesso modo in cui la casa di produzione fondata da Jason Blum ha già fatto con la trilogia reboot di Halloween in tempi assai recenti. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da The Exorcist: Believer (@theExorcistbeliever) La regia di questa nuova trilogia è stata affidata a David Gordon Green (artefice del reboot di Halloween) che, quindi, tornerà nuovamente al genere horror. Il regista ha curato anche la scrittura della sceneggiatura insieme a Danny McBride, ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
