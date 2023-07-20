Ilenia Garofalo: La sua storia di resilienza e bellezza trasforma un ...Haiducii con Caffellatte al Battiti Live su Italia 1: musica, ...WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Ultime Blog

Sathgen Therapeutics announces dosing of the first patient cohort with MSP008-22 | a novel anti-cancer drug

Sathgen Therapeutics

Sathgen Therapeutics announces dosing of the first patient cohort with MSP008-22, a novel anti-cancer drug (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) ~ Promising Efficacy Against Difficult-to-treat cancers, Including Triple Negative Breast cancer, and Enhanced Effect of Standard-of-Care Chemotherapy During Preclinical Development ~ MUMBAI, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Sathgen Therapeutics, a division of a leading chemicals conglomerate in India – Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL), has announced the completion of the first cohort in a Phase 1 clinical trial for their first-in-class New Chemical Entity, MSP008-22. The clinical trial program is managed by Clinexel Life Sciences, a renowned contract research organization in the health sector. Sathgen Therapeutics aims to develop MSP008-22 for difficult-to-treat cancers, ...
