Autore : liberoquotidiano
Phenomenex Introduces New HPLC Column for Ionic Pesticides Analyses in Underivatized Food and Environmental Samples (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) - The Column's proprietary phase allows effective separation of anIonic and catIonic Pesticides using a single Column, fast conditioning, and delivers robust analysis. TORRANCE, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, today announced the launch of Luna Polar Pesticides HPLC Column which features a proprietary phase that effectively separates catIonic and anIonic Pesticides from Underivatized Food, feed, air, and water Samples, fast conditioning, and delivers robust Ionic pesticide analysis. The Luna ...
The column's proprietary phase allows effective separation of anionic and cationic pesticides using a single column, fast conditioning, and delivers ...
