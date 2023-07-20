Ilenia Garofalo: La sua storia di resilienza e bellezza trasforma un ...Haiducii con Caffellatte al Battiti Live su Italia 1: musica, ...WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Ultime Blog

MultiBank Group Secures a European CySEC Broker License | Becoming the Most Regulated Financial Derivatives Institution Worldwide With 12 Regulators

MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group Secures a European CySEC Broker License, Becoming the Most Regulated Financial Derivatives Institution Worldwide With 12 Regulators (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) DUBAI, UAE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

MultiBank Group, the largest Financial Derivatives Institution Worldwide, announced that its latest subsidiary, MEX Europe Ltd, has been granted a License by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to provide services to clients in full compliance With the applicable laws in European markets. This achievement marks another major milestone for the Group and demonstrates its continuing commitment to achieving the highest echelon of regulatory standards and security of funds. "We are immensely proud of obtaining the CySEC License, reflecting our dedication to continuously developing the world's leading ...
About MultiBank Group MultiBank Group was established in USA, in 2005. It boasts a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion and has evolved into one of the largest online financial derivatives ...

About MultiBank Group MultiBank Group was established in USA, in 2005. It boasts a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion and has evolved into one of the largest online financial derivatives ...

MultiBank Group, the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide, announced that its latest subsidiary, MEX Europe Ltd, has ...

