MultiBank Group Secures a European CySEC Broker License, Becoming the Most Regulated Financial Derivatives Institution Worldwide With 12 Regulators (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) DUBAI, UAE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MultiBank Group, the largest Financial Derivatives Institution Worldwide, announced that its latest subsidiary, MEX Europe Ltd, has been granted a License by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to provide services to clients in full compliance With the applicable laws in European markets. This achievement marks another major milestone for the Group and demonstrates its continuing commitment to achieving the highest echelon of regulatory standards and security of funds. "We are immensely proud of obtaining the CySEC License, reflecting our dedication to continuously developing the world's leading ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MultiBank Group, the largest Financial Derivatives Institution Worldwide, announced that its latest subsidiary, MEX Europe Ltd, has been granted a License by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to provide services to clients in full compliance With the applicable laws in European markets. This achievement marks another major milestone for the Group and demonstrates its continuing commitment to achieving the highest echelon of regulatory standards and security of funds. "We are immensely proud of obtaining the CySEC License, reflecting our dedication to continuously developing the world's leading ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
MultiBank Group Secures a European CySEC Broker License, Becoming the Most Regulated Financial Derivatives Institution Worldwide With 12 ...About MultiBank Group MultiBank Group was established in USA, in 2005. It boasts a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion and has evolved into one of the largest online financial derivatives ...
MultiBank Group Secures a European CySEC Broker License, Becoming the Most Regulated Financial Derivatives Institution Worldwide With 12 ...About MultiBank Group MultiBank Group was established in USA, in 2005. It boasts a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion and has evolved into one of the largest online financial derivatives ...
MultiBank Group ottiene dalla CySEC una licenza europea di broker ... Agenzia ANSA
Multibank Group Secures A European Cysec Broker License, Becoming The Most Regulated Financial Derivatives Institution W...MultiBank Group, the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide, announced that its latest subsidiary, MEX Europe Ltd, has ...
ICE’s FX volumes drops +40% YoY in June 2023Intercontinental Exchange disclosed weak metrics across its FX and credit volumes for June, which averaged 29,000 contracts per day.
MultiBank GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MultiBank Group