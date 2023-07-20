Patrick Zaki torna in libertà dopo 22 mesi di carcere: Grazia ...Come localizzare un telefono smarrito? Le app che ti possono aiutareAggressione al Policlinico di Milano: Figlio di paziente invalido ...Rai: Movimenti di vicedirettori e nuove nomine nei Tg e non solo - ...Omicidio-suicidio davanti a un hotel, una scena straziante che ha ...Crisi Ucraina: Giorno 513, Esercitazioni Militari Russi nel Mar Nero ...Come scegliere la tenda da sole perfetta per il tuo spazio esternoArmored Core VI Fires of Rubicon story trailerSamsung presenta ViewFinity S9, nuovo monitor 5KHevolus a Phygital Sustainability EXPO 2023Ultime Blog

May Day | Volkswagen | airbag Takata e il problema delle auto segnalate da riparare che non vanno riparate

Autore : dday Commenta
May Day: Volkswagen,airbag Takata e il problema delle auto segnalate da riparare che non vanno riparate (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) Lo spinoso argomento della campagna di richiamo Volkswagen per gli airbag “killer” di Takata si arricchisce di un nuovo capitolo: alcuni lettori ci segnalano che il sito di Volkswagen li esorta a contattare il Service per la riparazione, ma il Service invece nega la necessità dell’intervento....
May Day: Volkswagen, airbag Takata e il problema delle auto ...  DMove.it

