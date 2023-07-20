HUBLOT COUNTS DOWN THE DAYS UNTIL THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) HUBLOT, THE FIRST NAME IN PRECISION FOOTBALL TIMEKEEPING, RETURNS AS THE FLAGSHIP TOURNAMENT'S OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER FOR THE THIRD TIME NYON, Switzerland, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The FIFA WOMEN's WORLD Cup 2023™ is almost here! HUBLOT will be there as Official Timekeeper, keeping time at every one of the tournament's 64 fixtures, from the first group stage game at Eden Park in Auckland between New Zealand and Norway on 20 July, to the final in Sydney on 20 August. Every match will run to HUBLOT time, captured by the iconic Big Bang-shaped fourth official boards, LED boards, and the HUBLOT Big Bang e Gen 3, the watchmaker's luxury smartwatch devoted to the WORLD's greatest game, on the wrists of all of the competition's Official ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The FIFA WOMEN's WORLD Cup 2023™ is almost here! HUBLOT will be there as Official Timekeeper, keeping time at every one of the tournament's 64 fixtures, from the first group stage game at Eden Park in Auckland between New Zealand and Norway on 20 July, to the final in Sydney on 20 August. Every match will run to HUBLOT time, captured by the iconic Big Bang-shaped fourth official boards, LED boards, and the HUBLOT Big Bang e Gen 3, the watchmaker's luxury smartwatch devoted to the WORLD's greatest game, on the wrists of all of the competition's Official ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Gli eroi e i nemici di Dave Gahan Rolling Stone Italia
Hublot SA: HUBLOT COUNTS DOWN THE DAYS UNTIL THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023HUBLOT, THE FIRST NAME IN PRECISION FOOTBALL TIMEKEEPING, RETURNS AS THE FLAGSHIP TOURNAMENT'S OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER FOR THE THIRD TIME NYON, Switzerland, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ...
HUBLOT COUNTS DOWN THE DAYS UNTIL THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™HUBLOT, THE FIRST NAME IN PRECISION FOOTBALL TIMEKEEPING, RETURNS AS THE FLAGSHIP TOURNAMENT'S OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER FOR THE THIRD TIME ...
HUBLOT COUNTSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HUBLOT COUNTS