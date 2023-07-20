Ilenia Garofalo: La sua storia di resilienza e bellezza trasforma un ...Haiducii con Caffellatte al Battiti Live su Italia 1: musica, ...WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Ultime Blog

HUBLOT COUNTS DOWN THE DAYS UNTIL THE FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023™ (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) HUBLOT, THE FIRST NAME IN PRECISION  FOOTBALL TIMEKEEPING, RETURNS AS THE  FLAGSHIP TOURNAMENT'S OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER FOR THE THIRD TIME NYON, Switzerland, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The FIFA WOMEN's WORLD Cup 2023™ is almost here! HUBLOT will be there as Official Timekeeper, keeping time at every one of the tournament's 64 fixtures, from the first group stage game at Eden Park in Auckland between New Zealand and Norway on 20 July, to the final in Sydney on 20 August. Every match will run to HUBLOT time, captured by the iconic Big Bang-shaped fourth official boards, LED boards, and the HUBLOT Big Bang e Gen 3, the watchmaker's luxury smartwatch devoted to the WORLD's greatest game, on the wrists of all of the competition's Official ...
