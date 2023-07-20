Greenbrook tops Mergermarket' s League Table for M&A communications in the UK and EMEA

Ilenia Garofalo: La sua storia di resilienza e bellezza trasforma un ...Haiducii con Caffellatte al Battiti Live su Italia 1: musica, ...WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Ultime Blog

LONDON, July 20, 2023

Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds and special situations, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked the #1 communications advisor by number of M&A transactions completed in the UK and EMEA, by Mergermarket for H1 2023. Greenbrook successfully advised on 67 M&A transactions, collectively valued at nearly $15 billion, in the first half of 2023. The volume of deals also secured Greenbrook 5th spot on the global League Table. Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, commented: "We are delighted to see Greenbrook ...
