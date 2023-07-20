Greenbrook tops Mergermarket's League Table for M&A communications in the UK and EMEA (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) - LONDON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds and special situations, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked the #1 communications advisor by number of M&A transactions completed in the UK and EMEA, by Mergermarket for H1 2023. Greenbrook successfully advised on 67 M&A transactions, collectively valued at nearly $15 billion, in the first half of 2023. The volume of deals also secured Greenbrook 5th spot on the global League Table. Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner of Greenbrook, commented: "We are delighted to see Greenbrook
