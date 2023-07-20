“For That Beautiful Feeling” | il decimo album The Chemical Brothers

(Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) Ildi studio del duo di musica dance elettronica tra i più acclamati e innovativi al mondo, sarà pubblicato l’8 settembre 2023 Il titolo del disco lo riassume perfettamente. Registrato nello studio i della band vicino alla costa meridionale inglese, questo è un disco che cerca e cattura il momento in cui il suono ti travolge come un’onda, un’onda che alla fine si lascia cavalcare verso destinazioni sconosciute. È un disco che individua quel momento esatto, quello in cui si perde ogni controllo, in cui ci si arrende e si lascia che sia la musica a muoverci, come tirati da un filo invisibile. Ogni brano di Forè nato in studio dal desiderio di trovare quel punto, quella visione, un punto che potesse poi essere rivissuto sul dancefloor. Il risultato è una raccolta di ...

Al suo ritorno Armstrong spiegò che aveva detto "a man" e da allora sulla stampa si incluse la "a" fra parentesi: "'s one small step[a] man, but [a] giant leapmankind". Tra l'altro ...It is estimatedby 2030, all of Wanhua's joint clean energy projects will enable them to ... collection, treatment, reuse, and discharge, aimingzero wastewater discharge. Compared with 2021, ...... either in secondary school or at university, participated in the event throughout the academic year by forming companies and developing productswere readysale or further development at ...

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS: a settembre il nuovo album "For That ... ImpattoSonoro

Property squillionaire Tim Gurner and his uber luxury $540m St Moritz development in St Kilda have been dealt a fresh blow.Eliyahu Weinstein was charged in a new fraud scheme that included falsely promising deals to send supplies to wartime Ukraine ...