“For That Beautiful Feeling”, il decimo album The Chemical Brothers (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) Il decimo album di studio del duo di musica dance elettronica tra i più acclamati e innovativi al mondo, sarà pubblicato l’8 settembre 2023 Il titolo del disco lo riassume perfettamente. Registrato nello studio i della band vicino alla costa meridionale inglese, questo è un disco che cerca e cattura il momento in cui il suono ti travolge come un’onda, un’onda che alla fine si lascia cavalcare verso destinazioni sconosciute. È un disco che individua quel momento esatto, quello in cui si perde ogni controllo, in cui ci si arrende e si lascia che sia la musica a muoverci, come tirati da un filo invisibile. Ogni brano di For That Beautiful Feeling è nato in studio dal desiderio di trovare quel punto, quella visione, un punto che potesse poi essere rivissuto sul dancefloor. Il risultato è una raccolta di ...Leggi su lopinionista
