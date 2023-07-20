F24 Nordics further strengthens leading position in the Nordics by acquiring leading regional service notification provider Blue Idea ApS (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) TRONDHEIM, Norway, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
F24 Nordics AS further strengthens its leading market position in the Nordics with the acquisition of Blue Idea ApS, a leading regional SaaS provider for service notification. The company with headquarter in Silkeborg (Denmark) develops and sells its proprietary software for service notification which enables customers to inform and alert specific customers, employees, or citizens quickly and efficiently through SMS as well as other communication channels. Blue Idea sells its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
