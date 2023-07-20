F24 Nordics further strengthens leading position in the Nordics by acquiring leading regional service notification provider Blue Idea ApS

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) TRONDHEIM, Norway, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/­­­­F24ASitsmarketin thewith the acquisition ofApS, aSaaSfor. The company with headquarter in Silkeborg (Denmark) develops and sells its proprietary software forwhich enables customers to inform and alert specific customers, employees, or citizens quickly and efficiently through SMS as well as other communication channels.sells its ...