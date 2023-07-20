Ilenia Garofalo: La sua storia di resilienza e bellezza trasforma un ...Haiducii con Caffellatte al Battiti Live su Italia 1: musica, ...WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Ultime Blog

F24 Nordics further strengthens leading position in the Nordics by acquiring leading regional service notification provider Blue Idea ApS

F24 Nordics further strengthens leading position in the Nordics by acquiring leading regional service notification provider Blue Idea ApS
TRONDHEIM, Norway, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

­­­­F24 Nordics AS further strengthens its leading market position in the Nordics with the acquisition of Blue Idea ApS, a leading regional SaaS provider for service notification. The company with headquarter in Silkeborg (Denmark) develops and sells its proprietary software for service notification which enables customers to inform and alert specific customers, employees, or citizens quickly and efficiently through SMS as well as other communication channels. Blue Idea sells its ...
AI Global Summit | WMF 2023  We Make Future

