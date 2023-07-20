Ilenia Garofalo: La sua storia di resilienza e bellezza trasforma un ...Haiducii con Caffellatte al Battiti Live su Italia 1: musica, ...WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Ultime Blog

Euroclear continues to deliver profitable growth and invest in its long-term strategy

Euroclear continues to deliver profitable growth and invest in its long-term strategy (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) BRUSSELS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

  Financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2023 Highlights Overall financial performance rose sharply in the first half of 2023 Euroclear more than doubles underlying net profit (excluding impact of Russian sanctions) Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer of Euroclear Group, commented:  "Euroclear's underlying performance through the first half of 2023 continues to demonstrate the robustness of its strong and diversified business model. We remained focused on the execution of our strategy and service to our customers. We continue to invest to support our growth over the long term and despite general inflationary pressures, yet again, we generated a strong underlying performance, which ...
Substantial growth in operating income to reach EUR 3,107 million (vs EUR 998m in H1 2022), driven by continued business income growth and higher interest earnings, including a material rise linked to ...
