Derry City-HB Torshavn Conference League | 20-07-2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Derry City

Derry City-HB Torshavn (Conference League, 20-07-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) È mancato solo il gol al Derry City nella gara d’andata, dominata in lungo e in largo per tutti i 90 minuti. Alla fine l’HB Torshavn ha tenuto botta e viene in Irlanda a giocarsi la qualificazione con tutto ancora in pieno equilibrio. La sfida giocata nelle Far Oer per certi versi ha confermato il periodo opposto di InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
...00 Vikingur (Fai) - Inter Escaldes (And) 20:00 Arsenal Tivat (Mne) - Alashkert (Arm) 20:30 Glentoran (Nir) - Gzira (Mlt) 20:30 Cosmos (San) - Sutjeska (Mne) 20:45 Derry City (Nir) - HB Torshavn (Fai) ...

Gli irlandesi del Derry City hanno sprecato tantissimo nella gara d'andata contro i faroensi dell'HB Torshavn ma, come spesso accade, davanti al proprio pubblico sarà un'altra storia. Chi invece va a ...

Le previsioni sulle altre partite Gli irlandesi del Derry City hanno sprecato tantissimo nella gara d'andata contro i faroensi dell' HB Torshavn ma davanti al proprio pubblico sarà un'altra storia. ...

