Delta's 200 kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series Achieves Top-tier German Eichrecht Certification by VDE (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) - HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced its 200kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series is now compliant with the German Eichrecht, the latest German Weights and Measurement Act, a mandatory regulatory requirement for charging point operators (CPO) in the country. Delta's UFC200 EV Chargers have been installed in more than 2,000 locations across Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and these existing Chargers in the field can be retrofitted to comply with the Eichrecht standard without a full unit swap. Hans-Peter Glauser, Product Manager of Electric ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced its 200kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series is now compliant with the German Eichrecht, the latest German Weights and Measurement Act, a mandatory regulatory requirement for charging point operators (CPO) in the country. Delta's UFC200 EV Chargers have been installed in more than 2,000 locations across Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and these existing Chargers in the field can be retrofitted to comply with the Eichrecht standard without a full unit swap. Hans-Peter Glauser, Product Manager of Electric ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Lancia Hyena Zagato: all'asta un esemplare da 320 cavalliQuesta coupé sportiva, prodotta da Zagato e derivata dalla Delta HF Integrale , prese forma in soli ... In totale ha accumulato una percorrenza di circa 31.200 chilometri da nuova. Rifinita in Grigio ...
Nasce la Comunità Energetica Alta Valdera per raggiungere l'autonomia energeticaLe associazioni già create, infatti, non superano i 200 Kw di potenza e riguardano unioni di ... Sono 4 i decessi 25 Maggio 2022 VOLLEY - La Delta Luk espugna Moie e va in finale playoff di Serie B2 30 ...
Vietnam: Talim più debole, passa a depressione tropicaleLe precipitazioni si prevedono essere tra i 100 e i 200 mm, e, in alcune zone, superiori a 300 mm, ... Significativamente inferiori al precedente avviso, invece, la regione del delta del Fiume Rosso e ...
Nuova Lancia Delta Integrale by Manhart: il Tuning Autoprove.it
Delta's 200 kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series Achieves Top-tier German Eichrecht Certification by VDEHOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced its 200kW ...
Lancia Hyena Zagato: all’asta un esemplare da 320 cavalliNon capita spesso di trovare una Lancia Hyena in vendita, anche per un fatto di rarità. Questa coupé sportiva, prodotta da Zagato e derivata dalla Delta ...
Delta 200Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Delta 200