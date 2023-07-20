Ilenia Garofalo: La sua storia di resilienza e bellezza trasforma un ...Haiducii con Caffellatte al Battiti Live su Italia 1: musica, ...WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Ultime Blog

Delta' s 200 kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series Achieves Top-tier German Eichrecht Certification by VDE

Delta 200

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Delta's 200 kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series Achieves Top-tier German Eichrecht Certification by VDE (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) - HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced its 200kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series is now compliant with the German Eichrecht, the latest German Weights and Measurement Act, a mandatory regulatory requirement for charging point operators (CPO) in the country. Delta's UFC200 EV Chargers have been installed in more than 2,000 locations across Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and these existing Chargers in the field can be retrofitted to comply with the Eichrecht standard without a full unit swap.    Hans-Peter Glauser, Product Manager of Electric ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Lancia Hyena Zagato: all'asta un esemplare da 320 cavalli

Questa coupé sportiva, prodotta da Zagato e derivata dalla Delta HF Integrale , prese forma in soli ... In totale ha accumulato una percorrenza di circa 31.200 chilometri da nuova. Rifinita in Grigio ...

Nasce la Comunità Energetica Alta Valdera per raggiungere l'autonomia energetica

Le associazioni già create, infatti, non superano i 200 Kw di potenza e riguardano unioni di ... Sono 4 i decessi 25 Maggio 2022 VOLLEY - La Delta Luk espugna Moie e va in finale playoff di Serie B2 30 ...

Vietnam: Talim più debole, passa a depressione tropicale

Le precipitazioni si prevedono essere tra i 100 e i 200 mm, e, in alcune zone, superiori a 300 mm, ... Significativamente inferiori al precedente avviso, invece, la regione del delta del Fiume Rosso e ...

Nuova Lancia Delta Integrale by Manhart: il Tuning  Autoprove.it

Delta's 200 kW Ultra Fast EV Charger UFC200 Series Achieves Top-tier German Eichrecht Certification by VDE

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced its 200kW ...

Lancia Hyena Zagato: all’asta un esemplare da 320 cavalli

Non capita spesso di trovare una Lancia Hyena in vendita, anche per un fatto di rarità. Questa coupé sportiva, prodotta da Zagato e derivata dalla Delta ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Delta 200
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Delta 200 Delta Ultra Fast Charger UFC200