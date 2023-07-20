Converge to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions, announced today that it will hold a Conference Call to discuss its Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:00 am EST. The Call will be Hosted by the Converge leadership team, followed by a question-and-answer period. Converge will report its financial results in the morning prior to the Call. Conference ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions, announced today that it will hold a Conference Call to discuss its Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:00 am EST. The Call will be Hosted by the Converge leadership team, followed by a question-and-answer period. Converge will report its financial results in the morning prior to the Call. Conference ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
MDJM Announces the Acquisition and Renovation of Two New U.K. Hotel Properties as a Part of its Globalization Strategy... Fernie Castle is now available to host weddings of up to 180 guests with meticulous attention to detail that we believe will ensure an experience where history, elegance, and service converge to ...
MDJM Announces the Acquisition and Renovation of Two New U.K. Hotel Properties as a Part of its Globalization Strategy... Fernie Castle is now available to host weddings of up to 180 guests with meticulous attention to detail that we believe will ensure an experience where history, elegance, and service converge to ...
Converge to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call ... Padova News
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Converge to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference CallConverge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a services-led, software-enabled ...
Converge to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference CallTORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ('Converge' or 'the Company') (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) ...
Converge HostSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Converge Host