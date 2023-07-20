(Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, July 19,/PRNewswire/Technology Solutions Corp. ("" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions, announced today that it will hold ato discuss itsresults on Wednesday, August 9,at 8:00 am EST. Thewill beed by theleadership team, followed by a question-and-answer period.will report its financial results in the morning prior to the...

... Fernie Castle is now available toweddings of up to 180 guests with meticulous attention to detail that we believe will ensure an experience where history, elegance, and serviceto ...... Fernie Castle is now available toweddings of up to 180 guests with meticulous attention to detail that we believe will ensure an experience where history, elegance, and serviceto ...

Converge to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call ... Padova News

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a services-led, software-enabled ...TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ('Converge' or 'the Company') (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) ...