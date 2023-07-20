Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon story trailerSamsung presenta ViewFinity S9, nuovo monitor 5KHevolus a Phygital Sustainability EXPO 2023NACON:? IL KIT DA VIAGGIO DI UN VERO GAMERVenice 2089 mette le ali e arriva su consoleSmelogs Playground è su Epic Store e SteamBandai Namco Europe annuncia la sua line-up per gamescom 2023Veeam collabora con MicrosoftIlenia Garofalo: La sua storia di resilienza e bellezza trasforma un ...Haiducii con Caffellatte al Battiti Live su Italia 1: musica, ...Ultime Blog

Build Smart. Go Elite! GIGABYTE AORUS ELITE graphics cards and motherboards elevate the PC gaming experience to elite levels (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) - TAIPEI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, its AORUS elite series motherboards have long been the go-to choice for PC gamers and enthusiasts seeking exceptional value to elevate their gaming experience to the next level. Expanding on the immense success of the AORUS elite products, GIGABYTE now introduces the AORUS elite series graphics cards, featuring the same distinguished design concept with class-leading performance. These latest additions include the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4060, ensuring gamers can enjoy a seamless ...
