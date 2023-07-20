Akkodis awarded major contract by Canadian Department of National Defence to accelerate digital transformation (Di giovedì 20 luglio 2023) The global Smart Industry leader has been appointed to provide digital modernization services and software in partnership with Thales Canada and KWESST Micro Systems. ZURICH, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Akkodis1, a global digital engineering company and the tech business of the Adecco Group, is delighted to announce that its subsidiary in Canada, has been awarded a major contract by the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) to deliver professional support services to modernize and transform software systems. The company has received this award as part of a joint venture with two leading industry partners, Thales Canada and KWESST Micro Systems. Valued at $136 million CAD, the software systems engineering ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
