WWE: Thea Hail ottiene un rematch contro Tiffany Stratton scegliendo anche la stipulazione (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) Qualche settimana fa il sogno di Thea Hail di diventare campionessa NXT a soli 19 anni si è infranto sul più bello, un boccone duro da digerire dato che la ragazza della Chase U aveva fatto cedere la campionessa Tiffany Stratton senza però essere vista dall’arbitro. Con l’avvicinarsi del PLE The Great American Bash, Thea Hail è tornata stanotte alla carica per avere una rivincita e ha avuto un confronto con la campionessa. Non c’è due senza tre? Questa notte Thea Hail è stata impegnata in un match con Elektra Lopez. Accompagnata da Duke Hudson si è sbarazzata dell’avversaria in un paio di minuti grazie alla kimura lock e subito dopo il match ha chiamato a gran voce Tiffany Stratton per sfidarla ad un ...Leggi su zonawrestling
