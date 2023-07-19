La guerra in Ucraina: difesa di Kiev abbatte missili e droni, ...Parchi avventura: divertimento sicuro per tutta la famigliaIncendio all'Ospedale San Martino di Genova: Pazienti messi in ...Strage di Via d'Amelio : Giorgia Meloni assente alla fiaccolata ...Arrestati i presunti scafisti responsabili del naufragio di ...Caldo record in Italia: Roma raggiunge i 42 gradi, Sicilia a picco ...Cittadino statunitense arrestato in Nord Corea: un possibile caso di ...Patrick Zaki condannato a 3 anni di carcere in EgittoSerafino Valentino Colia: Una Storia di Cronaca e Tragedia di un ...L'importanza dei gadget aziendali nell'affermare la propria immagine ...Ultime Blog

WWE: Thea Hail ottiene un rematch contro Tiffany Stratton scegliendo anche la stipulazione (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) Qualche settimana fa il sogno di Thea Hail di diventare campionessa NXT a soli 19 anni si è infranto sul più bello, un boccone duro da digerire dato che la ragazza della Chase U aveva fatto cedere la campionessa Tiffany Stratton senza però essere vista dall’arbitro. Con l’avvicinarsi del PLE The Great American Bash, Thea Hail è tornata stanotte alla carica per avere una rivincita e ha avuto un confronto con la campionessa. Non c’è due senza tre? Questa notte Thea Hail è stata impegnata in un match con Elektra Lopez. Accompagnata da Duke Hudson si è sbarazzata dell’avversaria in un paio di minuti grazie alla kimura lock e subito dopo il match ha chiamato a gran voce Tiffany Stratton per sfidarla ad un ...
The Cavinder Twins Take the "Torch" from Former WWE Superstar Sisters

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are making their way from college basketball to the WWE ring and they seemingly just got the ... they did make their first appearance during a June installment of NXT. After ...

Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton, Perez vs. Davenport Set For NXT Great American Bash

WWE is loading up the card for NXT Great American Bash. As announced on the July 18 episode of WWE NXT, Thea Hail will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship at the premium live ...
