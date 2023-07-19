UAE flagship renewable energy company Masdar launches first US$750 million 10-year Green Bond (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Abu Dhabi Future energy company PJSC – Masdar announced the successful completion of its first Green Bond issuance for US$750 million 10-year senior unsecured Notes today. There was exceptionally strong appetite from regional and international investors with the orderbook peaking at US$ 4.2bn, i.e. oversubscription of 5.6x. Pricing tightened 35bps between launch and final terms, with a final landing spread of 115bps over US Treasuries and a coupon of 4.875%. Allocation was finalized with a split of 87.5% to international investors and 12.5% to MENA investors. The debut Green Bond demonstrates investor confidence in the financial strength of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 'Climate x' Campaign 2023 Upgraded for COP28DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC), in a ... which is the first flagship program of the Campaign, has received an enthusiastic response from ...
UAE flagship renewable energy company Masdar launches first US$750 million 10-year Green BondHE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President-Designate, said, "It is vital to make finance more available, accessible and affordable ...
Sheikha Bodour launches first Sharjah-made electric motorcycleIt also incorporates intelligent technologies for rider safety. It is designed and manufactured entirely in the UAE, making it a flagship of Emirati excellence and innovation. The EB-ONE has the ...
