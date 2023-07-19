WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Pinterest presenta i link diretti ai dispositivi mobili per i ...Vincenzo Salemme: Il Rimpianto di Non Avere Figli e gli Affetti nel ...Ultime Blog

The Boy and the Heron | in ascolto il tema musicale del nuovo film di Hayao Miyazaki

The Boy

The Boy and the Heron, in ascolto il tema musicale del nuovo film di Hayao Miyazaki (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) Disponibile per l'ascolto in streaming il tema del film di Miyazaki, uscito nelle sale giapponesi lo scorso weekend. Lo Studio Ghibli ha reso disponibile per l'ascolto in streaming il tema musicale di The Boy and the Heron, il nuovo film d'animazione di Hayao Miyazaki precedentemente noto come How Do You Live? (che era la traduzione letterale del titolo giapponese). Nel frattempo, date un'occhiata alle prime reazioni al film di Miyazaki. Scritta ed eseguita dal musicista giapponese Kenshi Yonezu, la canzone si intitola "Chikyugi" e si traduce in "Globo rotante". Yonezu si è ispirato a Miyazaki da quando ha visto Principessa Mononoke e ...
