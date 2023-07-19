TerraPay (Mobex) partners with Safaricom's M-PESA to facilitate seamless outbound cross-border remittances (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) LONDON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company announced its partnership with Safaricom, Kenya's leading telecommunications, IT and financial services provider. Together, both companies will usher in the benefits of financial inclusion by facilitating instant borderless payments. The partnership, through TerraPay's group company Mobex (Kenya), a licensed Money Remittance Provider, will enable more than 30 million M-PESA mobile wallet-holders in Kenya to send real-time payments through TerraPay's interoperable network across all wallets in Bangladesh & Pakistan, with plans to roll out India & Nepal in a few months. Given the rise ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The partnership, through TerraPay's group company Mobex (Kenya), a licensed Money Remittance Provider, will enable more than 30 million M-PESA mobile wallet-holders in Kenya to send real-time payments
