Vincenzo Salemme: Il Rimpianto di Non Avere Figli e gli Affetti nel ...Melissa Sloan: La Mamma con oltre 800 Tatuaggi, una Passione che ...Addio a Andrea Purgatori: Giornalista e Investigatore, la Voce ...La guerra in Ucraina: difesa di Kiev abbatte missili e droni, ...Parchi avventura: divertimento sicuro per tutta la famigliaIncendio all'Ospedale San Martino di Genova: Pazienti messi in ...Strage di Via d'Amelio : Giorgia Meloni assente alla fiaccolata ...Arrestati i presunti scafisti responsabili del naufragio di ...Caldo record in Italia: Roma raggiunge i 42 gradi, Sicilia a picco ...Cittadino statunitense arrestato in Nord Corea: un possibile caso di ...Ultime Blog

TerraPay Mobex partners with Safaricom' s M-PESA to facilitate seamless outbound cross-border remittances

TerraPay Mobex

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
TerraPay (Mobex) partners with Safaricom's M-PESA to facilitate seamless outbound cross-border remittances (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) LONDON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company announced its partnership with Safaricom, Kenya's leading telecommunications, IT and financial services provider. Together, both companies will usher in the benefits of financial inclusion by facilitating instant borderless payments. The partnership, through TerraPay's group company Mobex (Kenya), a licensed Money Remittance Provider, will enable more than 30 million M-PESA mobile wallet-holders in Kenya to send real-time payments through TerraPay's interoperable network across all wallets in Bangladesh & Pakistan, with plans to roll out India & Nepal in a few months. Given the rise ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

TerraPay (Mobex) partners with Safaricom's M-PESA to facilitate seamless outbound cross-border remittances

The partnership, through TerraPay's group company Mobex (Kenya), a licensed Money Remittance Provider, will enable more than 30 million M-PESA mobile wallet-holders in Kenya to send real-time payments ...

Safaricom, TerraPay sign Bangladesh, Pakistan money transfer deal

Safaricom has partnered with TerraPay (Mobex Kenya) to expand its money transfer services to Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Kenya breaking news | Kenya news today | ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TerraPay Mobex
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : TerraPay Mobex TerraPay Mobex partners with Safaricom