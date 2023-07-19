Swift Hesperange-Slovan Bratislava (Champions League, 19-07-2023 ore 20:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) Dopo aver pareggiato con tanta fatica la gara d’andata in casa, lo Slovan Bratislava campione di Slovacchia uscente è chiamato a vincere sul campo dei lussemburghesi dello Swift Hesperange. Andati in svantaggio dopo 9 minuti, i ragazzi di Weiss si sono anche ritrovati a giocare il secondo tempo in inferiorità numerica a causa dell’espulsione di Kucka. Nel secondo tempo la squadra InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Swift Hesperange-Slovan Bratislava (Champions League - 19-07-2023 ore 20 : 00 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Swift Hesperange-Slovan Bratislava (Champions League - 19-07-2023 ore 20 : 00 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Slovan Bratislava-Swift Hesperange (Champions League - 12-07-2023 ore 20 : 30 ) : formazioni ufficiali - quote - pronostici
Slovan Bratislava-Swift Hesperange (Champions League - 12-07-2023 ore 20 : 30 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
Slovan Bratislava-Swift Hesperange (Champions League - 12-07-2023 ore 20 : 30 ) : formazioni - quote - pronostici
I pronostici di mercoledì 19 luglio: Champions League, Eliteserien e Copa Sudamericana... gli azeri all'andata l'hanno spuntata di misura sui gibilterrini del Lincoln Red Imps, mentre magiari e slovacchi non sono andati al di là di un pareggio contro Klaksvik e Swift Hesperange. Tutte e ...
Champions League: i pronostici sulle partite di mercoledì 19 luglioUna settimana fa non ha incantato neppure lo Slovan Bratislava , fermato in Slovacchia dai lussemburghesi dello Swift Hesperange . Un avversario che si è rivelato più ostici del previsto, ma nella ...
Kucka che fai Morde un avversario, ora rischia un lungo stopDurante le qualificazioni alla prossima Champions League , il suo Slovan Bratislava ha strappato un pareggio con lo Swift Hesperange , squadra del Lussemburgo . Lo slovacco però non ha disputato l'...
Swift Hesperange-Slovan Bratislava (Champions League, 19-07-2023 ore 20:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, ... Infobetting
Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Prediction: Will the favourites manage to show their class on the roadSwift Hesperange and Slovan meet in the return match of the first qualifying round of the Champions League. Slovan failed to win in Bratislava, the game ended in a 1:1 draw. Will the favourites manage ...
Prediction: Swift Hesperange vs Slovan BratislavaBookmaker: Zetbet Swift Hesperange and Slovan Bratislava will lock horns with each other in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Qualifying First Round this week. The match between the club ...
Swift HesperangeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Swift Hesperange