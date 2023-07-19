SIMPLE FINGER PRICK TEST EXEMPLIFIES ADVANCES IN ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE BLOOD TESTS (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) Key Takeaways: AMSTERDAM, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
A SIMPLE, FINGER PRICK BLOOD TEST — not so different from what people with diabetes do every day — shows promise in the ability to detect ALZHEIMER's DISEASE, according to research reported for the first time today at the ALZHEIMER's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and online. Advancements in technology and practice reported for the first time at AAIC 2023 demonstrate the simplicity, transportability and diagnostic value of BLOOD-based biomarkers for ALZHEIMER's, including the future potential for at-home TESTing by a patient or a family member. "These findings are timely and important with the recent ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A SIMPLE, FINGER PRICK BLOOD TEST — not so different from what people with diabetes do every day — shows promise in the ability to detect ALZHEIMER's DISEASE, according to research reported for the first time today at the ALZHEIMER's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and online. Advancements in technology and practice reported for the first time at AAIC 2023 demonstrate the simplicity, transportability and diagnostic value of BLOOD-based biomarkers for ALZHEIMER's, including the future potential for at-home TESTing by a patient or a family member. "These findings are timely and important with the recent ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Eventi Bologna, 10 consigli su cosa fare nel weekend del 7, 8 e 9 ... il Resto del Carlino
Alzheimer's Association: SIMPLE FINGER PRICK TEST EXEMPLIFIES ADVANCES IN ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE BLOOD TESTSResults from a simple, finger prick blood test are promising and may help detect Alzheimer's at home or in the doctor's office. A blood test was more than 80% accurate in identifying ...
SIMPLE FINGER PRICK TEST EXEMPLIFIES ADVANCES IN ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE BLOOD TESTSAMSTERDAM, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A simple, finger prick blood test — not so different from what people with diabetes do every day — shows promise in the ability to detect Alzheimer's disease, ...
SIMPLE FINGERSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SIMPLE FINGER