SIMPLE FINGER PRICK TEST EXEMPLIFIES ADVANCES IN ALZHEIMER' S DISEASE BLOOD TESTS

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) Key Takeaways: AMSTERDAM, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/— not so different from what people with diabetes do every day — shows promise in the ability to detect's, according to research reported for the first time today at the's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and online. Advancements in technology and practice reported for the first time at AAIC 2023 demonstrate the simplicity, transportability and diagnostic value of-based biomarkers for's, including the future potential for at-homeing by a patient or a family member. "These findings are timely and important with the recent ...