Shandong Energy and Huawei Launch World' s First Commercial Large AI Model for Energy Sector

On July 18, 2023, Shandong Energy Group (Shandong Energy), Huawei, and Yunding Technology jointly Launched the Pangu Mine Model, the World's First Commercial Large AI Model for the Energy Sector. The aim of the Model is to enhance the application of AI in the mining industry and transform workshop-scale AI Model development to factory-scale development. Li Wei, Chairman of Shandong Energy, said, "Fellow travelers think alike. As a World-leading ICT ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
