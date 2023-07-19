RISULTATI | GCW “The New Face Of War 2023” 18 07 2023

(Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) Idello Show andato in scena Martedì a Tokyo: GCW The NewOf WarMartedì 18 Luglio – Tokyo (Japan) Six Way Scramble MatchGringo Loco batte Dragon Libre, Jimmy Lloyd, Kikutaro, Minoru Fujita e Terry Yaki (8:13) Death MatchShane Mercer batte Daisuke Masaoka (9:34) Six Man Tag Team MatchJohn Wayne Murdoch & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo) battono Mammoth Sasaki, Tomoya Hirata & Toru Sugiura (9:00) Tag Team Death MatchMasha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita battono Charli Evans & Sawyer Wreck (13:08) GCW World Title MatchBlake Christian (c) batte Shigehiro Irie (9:20) e mantiene il Titolo Masashi Takeda batte Joey Janela (17:39)

