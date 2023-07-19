WWE 2K23 - nuovo DLC Revel with Wyatt PackShattered Heaven: primo update dell'accesso anticipatoIn Destiny 2 ritorna il SolstizioFARSIDERS Beta è LIVE ora su Steam!LG PRESENTA IL NUOVO ROBOT DELLA SERIE CLOiI GIOCHI PIÙ IRRIVERENTI DELL'ESTATE SONO DI YAS!GAMESLenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Pinterest presenta i link diretti ai dispositivi mobili per i ...Vincenzo Salemme: Il Rimpianto di Non Avere Figli e gli Affetti nel ...Ultime Blog

RISULTATI: GCW “The New Face Of War 2023” 18.07.2023 (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena Martedì a Tokyo: GCW The New Face Of War 2023Martedì 18 Luglio – Tokyo (Japan) Six Way Scramble MatchGringo Loco batte Dragon Libre, Jimmy Lloyd, Kikutaro, Minoru Fujita e Terry Yaki (8:13) Death MatchShane Mercer batte Daisuke Masaoka (9:34) Six Man Tag Team MatchJohn Wayne Murdoch & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo) battono Mammoth Sasaki, Tomoya Hirata & Toru Sugiura (9:00) Tag Team Death MatchMasha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita battono Charli Evans & Sawyer Wreck (13:08) GCW World Title MatchBlake Christian (c) batte Shigehiro Irie (9:20) e mantiene il Titolo Masashi Takeda batte Joey Janela (17:39)
