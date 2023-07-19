Incendio all'Ospedale San Martino di Genova: Pazienti messi in ...Strage di Via d'Amelio : Giorgia Meloni assente alla fiaccolata ...Arrestati i presunti scafisti responsabili del naufragio di ...Caldo record in Italia: Roma raggiunge i 42 gradi, Sicilia a picco ...Cittadino statunitense arrestato in Nord Corea: un possibile caso di ...Patrick Zaki condannato a 3 anni di carcere in EgittoSerafino Valentino Colia: Una Storia di Cronaca e Tragedia di un ...L'importanza dei gadget aziendali nell'affermare la propria immagine ...Il MiniPC GEEKOM potrebbe essere il tuo prossimo NUCA Leno il medico si prenota onlineUltime Blog

QS Reveals the World's Best Cities for Students (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023)

 QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released the QS Best Student Cities, 11th edition, which compares 160 premier educational destinations, including 26 new entries.  London reigns as the World's Best student city for the fifth consecutive time. Tokyo soars to second place, followed by Seoul in third. Melbourne ascends to fourth, while Munich slips to fifth.Methodology: QS ranks Cities with a population of min. 250,000 and at least two universities in the QS World University Ranking. The ranking includes Students' feedback and opinions, with 100,000 survey responses contributing to the Desirability and Student Voice indicators. Top 10 Cities London leads globally thanks to: Jessica Turner, QS ...
