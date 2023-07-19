Only Murders in the Building: è online il nuovo poster della nuova serie con Selena Gomez (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) Hulu ha pubblicato il nuovo poster della terza stagione di Only Murders in the Building. La nuova stagione di Only Murders in the Building parlerà (SPOILER!) dell’omicidio che ha concluso la seconda stagione, con il nuovo personaggio Ben Glenroy, interpretato dalla star di Ant-Man Paul Rudd, sembri apparentemente morto sul palco durante la serata di apertura di un nuovo spettacolo teatrale. Only Murders in the Building: online il poster della terza stagione della serie Hulu La terza stagione seguirà le avventure di Mabel (Selena ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
