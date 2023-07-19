Lenovo aumenta del +3,3% le vendite di tablet Hisense presenta VIDAA U7, per un'esperienza audiovisiva ...Pinterest presenta i link diretti ai dispositivi mobili per i ...Vincenzo Salemme: Il Rimpianto di Non Avere Figli e gli Affetti nel ...Melissa Sloan: La Mamma con oltre 800 Tatuaggi, una Passione che ...Addio a Andrea Purgatori: Giornalista e Investigatore, la Voce ...La guerra in Ucraina: difesa di Kiev abbatte missili e droni, ...Parchi avventura: divertimento sicuro per tutta la famigliaIncendio all'Ospedale San Martino di Genova: Pazienti messi in ...Strage di Via d'Amelio : Giorgia Meloni assente alla fiaccolata ...Ultime Blog

Miss Universe launches M*U Beverage | the first spin-off commercial line encompassing Ready-To-Drink Functional beverages and Natural Alkaline Mineral Water sourced exclusively from Iceland

Miss Universe

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Miss Universe launches M*U Beverage, the first spin-off commercial line encompassing Ready-To-Drink Functional beverages and Natural Alkaline Mineral Water sourced exclusively from Iceland (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) (Adnkronos) - BANGKOK, THAILAND - Kaspersky Embedded Systems Security - 19 July 2023 - The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is venturing into uncharted territory with the launch of M*U Beverage, a new business venture under the brand name "M*U". Guided by the vision to bring smarter hydration to people worldwide through exceptional products that both refresh and nourish them, the product lineup contains two types of Drinks: M*U NØR Natural Alkaline Mineral Water and M*U Functional Beverages, which will come in 5 flavors. Miss Universe launches M*U Beverage, featuring Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, Chief Executive Officer of JKN Global ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Tra Luca Vezil e Virginia Stablum è amore vero, primo bacio social

Lui ci ha messo qualche mese per riprendersi, poi ha incontrato Virginia Stablum, bellissima 24enne che l'anno scorso è stata Miss Universe Italy . Nel suo passato amoroso c'è una love story con ...

Blue Beetle: il protagonista è felicissimo della CGI del suo costume

Interpretato da Maridueña , Blue Beetle è considerato il primo eroe del nuovo DC Universe , che ... Soto ("Charm City Kings", "The Farm") dirige da una sceneggiatura di Gareth Dunnet - Alcocer ("Miss ...

Loki 2: svelata nel dettaglio una grande scena con Mobius, Miss Minutes e Victor Timely

... Loki e Mobius avranno una sequenza "molto grande" accanto a Victor Timely e Miss Minutes , anche ... Mentre alcune saranno riconoscibili per i fan del Marvel Cinematic Universe, altre sono ...

Miss Universo Paesi Bassi 2023, incoronata per la prima volta una donna transgender  Sky Tg24

Voting for seven finalists at Miss Universe Bahrain opens

Seven women were shortlisted from the hundreds of entrants, Miss Universe Bahrain national director Josh Yugen told Bahrain This Week.

Trainee solicitor competes in Miss Universe GB comp

A trainee solicitor has narrowly missed out being crowned Miss Universe Great Britain. Leicester-based trainee solicitor Chloe Lake finished in the top ten at last weekend’s pageant where she competed ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Miss Universe
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Miss Universe Miss Universe launches Beverage first