Manchester City | UFFICIALE | Mendy torna in Francia

Manchester City

Manchester City, UFFICIALE: Mendy torna in Francia (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) Dopo essersi svincolato a parametro zero dal Manchester City, il terzino sinistro francese Benjamin Mendy (classe 1994 ex Marsiglia e Monaco)...
Erling Haaland alla guida di una Ferrari da 3 milioni di euro

Erling Haaland superstar del Manchester City è stato avvistato nelle scorse ore a Monaco a bordo di una Ferrari Monza SP2 di colore nero. Si tratta di uno dei 499 esemplari costruiti dalla casa automobilistica del cavallino ...

Onana dice addio all'Inter ma apre già al ritorno

... divenendo anche uno degli elementi essenziali nella corsa ad una Champions League solamente sfiorata grazie alla finalissima persa contro il Manchester City. Ora Manchester sarà casa sua, ma sull'...

Onana saluta l'Inter: "Pazzo come te, un giorno forse tornerò"

... arrivato la scorsa estate dall'Ajax e venduto un anno dopo al Manchester United per 55 milioni di ... Siamo stati vicini a sfiorarla, ce la saremmo meritata: abbiamo giocato contro il City a testa alta, ...

Manchester City, UFFICIALE: Mendy torna in Francia | Mercato | Calciomercato.com  Calciomercato.com

Benjamin Mendy's new club confirmed as player returns to football after Man City exit

Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has found a new team after agreeing to sign for Ligue 1 outfit Lorient following his release from the club. The Frenchman is set to mark his return to ...

Manchester United preseason priorities: Striker, Mount, more

Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.) It's the next stage of his rebuild that he will hope gets United nearer to challenging Manchester City at the top of the table. Despite progress in the ...
