FLORA Ventures™ Launches $80M Fund Backed by Top Tier Investors to Invest in Sustainable AgriFood Tech Start-Ups

FLORA Ventures™ Launches $80M Fund Backed by Top Tier Investors to Invest in Sustainable AgriFood Tech Start-Ups (Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) Innovative Investment Model Partners with Kibbutzim to Prototype and Test Emerging Technologies to Scale Globally TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 FLORA Ventures™ announces the launch of its $80M Fund, and its first closing with commitments of $50M, making it the largest Israeli-based AgriFood VC. And, according to IVC data, it is the largest Israeli new VC Fund to have completed a first closing during 2023 across all Tech Investment verticals. FLORA Ventures Invests in early-stage Start-ups from two of the leading AgriFood ecosystems, Israel and Europe, that are building a healthier, more Sustainable and resilient ...
