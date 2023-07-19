Artificial Intelligence A I developed and tasted its own energy drink | would you try it too?

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 19 luglio 2023) BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/Picture this: an(AI) that not only designs abut also carefully selects its ingredients, formulates the complete recipe, and even tastes it for perfection. Sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie, right? Well, prepare to be amazed as we dive into the extraordinary story. Let's take a moment to remember some of the significant milestones and inventions in the history of food and: the world's first food delivery (1768), the refrigerator (early 1800s), pasteurization (19th century), the microwave oven (1945), induction cooking (1973), online food ordering (1994), and food delivery robots (2018). And now, we just witness the latest milestone—the world's firstentirely ...