Zoomlion Construction Machinery Makes Strides in International Markets | Bolstering Global Infrastructure

Zoomlion Construction Machinery Makes Strides in International Markets, Bolstering Global Infrastructure (Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) CHANGSHA, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK), is making significant progress in International Markets, fulfilling substantial product deliveries in the Middle East, Australia, and Southeast Asia region. This achievement spotlights Zoomlion's Internationalization and localization development strategy, underlining its commitment to providing high-quality products and services worldwide. In the Middle East, Zoomlion's performance has been remarkable. In Saudi Arabia, its excavators, were deployed for NEOM, the "City of the Future." The quality and quick delivery of these products increased customer satisfaction and led to more orders. Its 110-ton and 80-ton truck cranes are set to be used ...
Zoomlion Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with EABC at the 3rd China - Africa Economic and Trade Expo, Further Promoting Joint ...

Now in service for 16 years, it exemplifies Zoomlion's reliability.' ZLT Cranes has since sold over 330 units of Zoomlion equipment in South Africa, with many used in major construction projects ...

Zoomlion Highlights Intelligent Products at the 3rd China - Africa Economic and Trade Expo

As Zoomlion's market presence continues to increase in Africa, Zoomlion's construction machinery products, known for their high performance, quality, and comprehensive after - sales services, are ...

Fare squadra con i system integrator: la strategia di Flash Battery ...  TCE Magazine

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, Zoomlion delivered three wet spraying machines for the challenging East Coast Rail Link construction, highlighting the company's ability to create adaptable and effective ...

Protectionism not the answer for an Indian manufacturing sector in need of support and investment

For instance, Zoomlion India, a subsidiary of a Chinese firm that produces mobile cranes, tower cranes, earth-moving, foundation and concrete construction equipment, started to localise in 2018 “after ...
