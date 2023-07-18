Il MiniPC GEEKOM potrebbe essere il tuo prossimo NUCA Leno il medico si prenota onlineLa Closed Beta di Assassin's Creed Codename Jade inizia il 3 agostoCall of Duty: note sulla patch della Stagione 4 FuriosaGoogle Ads come strumento di promozione onlineEpisodio di violenza in una farmacia di Imperia: ragazza in stato di ...Tragico incidente a Garbagnate: Furgone investe due 15enni sulle ...AVAKA R3: L'Essenza dell'Eleganza e dell'Efficienza per la Tua Vita ...Xbox Game Pass Core, in arrivo a settembreCOD x The Boys - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e WarzoneUltime Blog

Unitree Go2 - Quadruped Robot of Embodied AI Brings Infinite Possibilities

Unitree Go2

Unitree Go2 - Quadruped Robot of Embodied AI Brings Infinite Possibilities (Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) HANGZHOU, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 On 12 July, Unitree unveiled its latest Quadruped Robot - the Unitree Go2, which features Embodied AI technology. This product is expected to revolutionize the consumer-grade Quadruped Robots industry, leading to a transformation of the sector.  The starting price for the Robot is $1,600 (tax and freight excluded). 1. Standard 4D ultra-wide LIDAR upgrades recognition System by 200%. Go2 features Unitree's self-developed 4D LIDAR L1 with 360°x90°hemispherical ultra-wide recognition, super small blind spot and a minimum detection distance as low as 0.05m, enabling it to recognize different terrains. 2. Embodied Intelligence: AI+Robot, Go2 is born with the ...
HANGZHOU, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 July, Unitree unveiled its latest quadruped robot - the Unitree Go2, which features embodied AI technology. This product is expected to ...
