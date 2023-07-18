Rashford, shopping in gioielleria ma…la sua Rolls-Royce è in sosta vietata (Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) L'attaccante inglese aveva troppa voglia di fare shopping e non ha badato a dove lasciava la super vettura...Leggi su itasportpress
Advertising
Rashford, shopping in gioielleria ma…la sua Rolls-Royce è in sosta vietata ItaSportPress
Marcus Rashford thrills young Man United supporter during shopping spree with Tyrell MalaciaMarcus Rashford delighted a young Man United supporter as he was spotted signing an autograph during a shopping trip with Tyrell Malacia.
Marcus Rashford delights young fan with autograph whilst leaving £700k supercar on double yellowsMARCUS Rashford was spotted being a bit of a devil as he gave a young fan a moment to remember by signing a shirt – after leaving his £700,000 Rolls Royce on double yellow lines. The United ...
Rashford shoppingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rashford shopping