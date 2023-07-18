HSBC Innovation Banking UK Backs Cross-Border B2B Payments Company MODIFI with $100 Million Facility

(Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) SINGAPORE and LONDON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the globalbusiness, has secured adebtUK to further growth. The partnershipis a key component of's refinancing strategy, aimed at diversifying its funding sourcesworld-class capital providers. This comes on the heels of a $75debtrecently closedanother leading global financial institution. Nelson ...

... Citigroup Inc.,, BNY Mellon e altre importanti istituzioni finanziarie globali hanno testato ... il New YorkCenter (NYIC) della Federal Reserve Bank di New York, che ha collaborato al ...*The participants on this project include: BNY Mellon, Citi,, Mastercard, The New YorkCenter at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (NYIC), PNC Bank, Swift, TD Bank, Truist, U. S. ...... and international strategic partners like Aramco, EMAAR,, NEOM, Red Sea Global, SoftBank ... Continua a leggere NTT Takes Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to Edge of...

HSBC lancia HSBC Innovation Banking dopo salvataggio Silicon ... LA STAMPA Finanza

Ajay Kumar Sood delivered the keynote address at the Technology transformation and new frontiers for collaboration conference to an audience of UK and Indian senior business leaders and ...MODIFI, the global cross-border business payments company, has secured a $100 million debt facility with HSBC Innovation Banking UK to further ...