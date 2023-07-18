AVAKA R3: L'Essenza dell'Eleganza e dell'Efficienza per la Tua Vita ...Xbox Game Pass Core, in arrivo a settembreCOD x The Boys - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e WarzoneCIAO BARBIE! I GADGET E GLI ACCESSORI ISPIRATI AL FILMTrust: soluzioni per lavorare durante il periodo estivoIL CYBERCRIME NON VA IN VACANZAL'hotel di Cristiano Ronaldo è conneso con Cambium NetworksSony Research Award ProgramMaestra d'asilo cinese eseguita per l'avvelenamento di bambini: ...Consigli per fare shopping intelligente e risparmiareUltime Blog

HSBC Innovation Banking UK Backs Cross-Border B2B Payments Company MODIFI with $100 Million Facility

HSBC Innovation

HSBC Innovation Banking UK Backs Cross-Border B2B Payments Company MODIFI with $100 Million Facility (Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) SINGAPORE and LONDON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

MODIFI, the global Cross-Border business Payments Company, has secured a $100 Million debt Facility with HSBC Innovation Banking UK to further growth.     The partnership with HSBC Innovation Banking is a key component of MODIFI's refinancing strategy, aimed at diversifying its funding sources with world-class capital providers. This comes on the heels of a  $75 Million debt Facility MODIFI recently closed with another leading global financial institution. Nelson ...
