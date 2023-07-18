Il MiniPC GEEKOM potrebbe essere il tuo prossimo NUCA Leno il medico si prenota onlineLa Closed Beta di Assassin's Creed Codename Jade inizia il 3 agostoCall of Duty: note sulla patch della Stagione 4 FuriosaGoogle Ads come strumento di promozione onlineEpisodio di violenza in una farmacia di Imperia: ragazza in stato di ...Tragico incidente a Garbagnate: Furgone investe due 15enni sulle ...AVAKA R3: L'Essenza dell'Eleganza e dell'Efficienza per la Tua Vita ...Xbox Game Pass Core, in arrivo a settembreCOD x The Boys - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e WarzoneUltime Blog

Groundbreaking Cement-Free Concrete Made by C-Crete Technologies Gets Inaugural Pour in Seattle Building

Groundbreaking Cement-Free Concrete Made by C-Crete Technologies Gets Inaugural Pour in Seattle Building (Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) Breakthrough Cement-Free ready-mix ConCrete is essentially CO2-emission Free and actually absorbs CO2 over time, helping to push the construction industry toward net-zero emissions SAN LEANDRO, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

C-Crete Technologies proudly unveiled its Groundbreaking Cement-Free ConCrete, a first-of-its-kind innovation in the construction industry, with its debut Pour in a commercial Building in Seattle. The sustainable alternative to Portland Cement produces almost no carbon dioxide in its manufacturing and actually absorbs CO2 from the air over time.  Portland Cement is ...
Breakthrough cement-free ready-mix concrete is essentially CO2-emission free and actually absorbs CO2 over time, helping to push the construction industry toward net-zero emissions SAN ...

