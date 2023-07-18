Groundbreaking Cement-Free Concrete Made by C-Crete Technologies Gets Inaugural Pour in Seattle Building (Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) Breakthrough Cement-Free ready-mix ConCrete is essentially CO2-emission Free and actually absorbs CO2 over time, helping to push the construction industry toward net-zero emissions SAN LEANDRO, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
C-Crete Technologies proudly unveiled its Groundbreaking Cement-Free ConCrete, a first-of-its-kind innovation in the construction industry, with its debut Pour in a commercial Building in Seattle. The sustainable alternative to Portland Cement produces almost no carbon dioxide in its manufacturing and actually absorbs CO2 from the air over time. Portland Cement is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
