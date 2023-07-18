Get Up Kid è il nuovo singolo dei Thirty Seconds To Mars, una ballata motivazione (testo e traduzione) (Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) Nell’attesa del prossimo album, il nuovo singolo dei Thirty Seconds To Mars apre al pop con un testo motivazionale, fedele allo status spirituale di Jared Leto, e rinfresca un’estate resa torrida dai tanti tormentoni per le spiagge roventi e dal clima decisamente senza precedenti. Get Up Kid, questo il nome del brano, è un invito alla resilienza e soprattutto un momento di pace offerto dalla band che a questo giro parla alle persone costrette ad affrontare ogni giorno le proprie fatiche d’Ercole. Nei giorni scorsi il frontman Jared Leto ha condiviso un pensiero con i suoi fan: “Mi ha fatto pensare alle cose… A volte la vita è facile. A volte non lo è. Ma sono fortunato perché ho mio fratello con cui condividere questo viaggio. Non importa quanto dura possa sembrare la vita a ...Leggi su optimagazine
Advertising
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS ascolta il nuovo brano "Get Up Kid"Nuova musica per i Thirty Seconds to Mars (formata dai fratelli Jared e Shannon Leto) che hanno pubblicato il nuovo brano Get Up Kid . La canzone è il terzo estratto dall'atteso sesto album in studio del gruppo, 'It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day', in uscita il 15 settembre in tutto il mondo. "Get Up Kid"...
Thirty Seconds To Mars: scopri il nuovo singolo Get Up KidÈ Get Up Kid il titolo del nuovo singolo dei Thirty Seconds To Mars , contenuto nell'album It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day in uscita il 15 settembre 2023. Venerdì 14 luglio i Thirty ...
√ Nuovi singoli, le uscite del 14 luglioLeggi il testo di "Endless Summer" Scopri qui tutti i singoli in uscita! Get Up Kid - Thirty Seconds To Mars Dopo le anticipazioni dei brani "Stuck" e "Life Is Beautiful", i Thirty Seconds To Mars ...
Leggi il testo di Get Up Kid dei Thirty Seconds To Mars Team World
'Get that man a booster cushion!' University Challenge viewers poke fun at new host Amol Rajan for being dwarfed by huge desk on debut show - as fans praise his 'relaxed' style ...Amol Rajan looked like 'a kid in a high chair' during his debut as the new host of University Challenge on Monday night, viewers have complained. The BBC's former media editor, 40, had big shoes to ...
Mrs Hinch fan shares the drastic measures she needs to take to remind her kid to flush the toilet & others can relateA MUM has left everyone in hysterics after revealing the drastic measures she needs to take to get her son to flush the toilet after he's done using it. Cleaning enthusiast Samantha Duro, from Belper, ...
Get KidSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Get Kid