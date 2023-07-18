Geek+ deploys Goods-To-Person solutions for global player Rhenus Logistics in Swiss warehouse (Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) - Solution deployed for multi-client toy wholesaler in Swiss warehouse - First replication of existing Rhenus Logistics and Geek+ project in Hong Kong BASEL, Switzerland, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robotics (AMR), implements their best-in-class Goods-to-Person technology at Rhenus Logistics' warehouse in Switzerland. The P800 AMR system is a Goods-to-Person self-driving shelf system. The AMR robot selects the shelf with the demanded product(s) and drives it to the pick workstations where the employees can take out the items. This first installation in Basel consists of 13,320 shelf spaces. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robotics (AMR), implements their best-in-class Goods-to-Person technology at Rhenus Logistics' warehouse in Switzerland. The P800 AMR system is a Goods-to-Person self-driving shelf system. The AMR robot selects the shelf with the demanded product(s) and drives it to the pick workstations where the employees can take out the items. This first installation in Basel consists of 13,320 shelf spaces. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Juice, la missione europea verso Giove, incontra un ostacolo: l ... Lega Nerd
Geek+ deploys Goods-To-Person solutions for global player Rhenus Logistics in Swiss warehouseBASEL, Switzerland, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robotics (AMR), implements their best-in-class goods-to-person technology at Rhenus Logistics' warehouse ...
The Best Movies of 2023 (So Far)The film industry continues to be in a state of upheaval, but there have been some quality movies released into cinemas this year.
Geek+ deploysSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Geek+ deploys