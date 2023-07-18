Il MiniPC GEEKOM potrebbe essere il tuo prossimo NUCA Leno il medico si prenota onlineLa Closed Beta di Assassin's Creed Codename Jade inizia il 3 agostoCall of Duty: note sulla patch della Stagione 4 FuriosaGoogle Ads come strumento di promozione onlineEpisodio di violenza in una farmacia di Imperia: ragazza in stato di ...Tragico incidente a Garbagnate: Furgone investe due 15enni sulle ...AVAKA R3: L'Essenza dell'Eleganza e dell'Efficienza per la Tua Vita ...Xbox Game Pass Core, in arrivo a settembreCOD x The Boys - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e WarzoneUltime Blog

Ed Sheeran e Eminem | Sorpresa epica sul palco di Detroit

Sheeran Eminem

Ed Sheeran e Eminem: Sorpresa epica sul palco di Detroit (Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) Collaborazione esplosiva: Ed Sheeran e Eminem entusiasmano Detroit con un’incredibile esibizione sul palco durante il The Mathematics Tour Ed Sheeran ha regalato una Sorpresa ai fan durante il suo The Mathematics Tour a Detroit lo scorso sabato. Durante il concerto, Sheeran ha eseguito una cover di Lose Yourself, celebre brano di Eminem. Ma la Sorpresa è stata ancora più grande quando Eminem stesso è salito sul palco per unirsi a lui. I due hanno eseguito la prima strofa e il ritornello di Lose Yourself, facendo impazzire la folla di oltre 65.000 persone al Ford Field. Successivamente, hanno ricreato insieme la performance di Stan, con Sheeran che ha cantato ...
