Ed Sheeran e Eminem: Sorpresa epica sul palco di Detroit (Di martedì 18 luglio 2023) Collaborazione esplosiva: Ed Sheeran e Eminem entusiasmano Detroit con un’incredibile esibizione sul palco durante il The Mathematics Tour Ed Sheeran ha regalato una Sorpresa ai fan durante il suo The Mathematics Tour a Detroit lo scorso sabato. Durante il concerto, Sheeran ha eseguito una cover di Lose Yourself, celebre brano di Eminem. Ma la Sorpresa è stata ancora più grande quando Eminem stesso è salito sul palco per unirsi a lui. I due hanno eseguito la prima strofa e il ritornello di Lose Yourself, facendo impazzire la folla di oltre 65.000 persone al Ford Field. Successivamente, hanno ricreato insieme la performance di Stan, con Sheeran che ha cantato ...Leggi su puntomagazine
Eminem, l'esibizione a sorpresa durante il concerto di Ed SheeranDopo aver congedato Eminem, Ed Sheeran ha dichiarato: "Non so cosa ne pensiate voi, ma questo è stato davvero fantastico". Ed Sheeran è attualmente in tour con la serie di concerti a supporto dei ...
√ Ecco le canzoni e gli album che vendono in Uk nel semestre 2023'Curtain Call " The Hits' " Eminem 08. ' - ' " Ed Sheeran 09. '50 Years " Don't Stop' " Fleetwood Mac 10. 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent'" Lewis Capaldi Scheda artista: Miley Cyrus ...
Eminem e Ed Sheeran duettano a sorpresa “Lose Yourself“ e “Stan” Radio Time
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino takes a second away from the Twitter and Threads rivalry to show she's an Ed Sheeran and Eminem fanEd Sheeran surprised fans at a concert in Detroit when he performed a cover of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and was then joined by the rapper himself on stage. In a video posted on Twitter, Sheeran can be ...
