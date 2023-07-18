Ed Sheeran e Eminem | Sorpresa epica sul palco di Detroit

Dopo aver congedato, Edha dichiarato: "Non so cosa ne pensiate voi, ma questo è stato davvero fantastico". Edè attualmente in tour con la serie di concerti a supporto dei ...'Curtain Call " The Hits' "08. ' - ' " Ed09. '50 Years " Don't Stop' " Fleetwood Mac 10. 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent'" Lewis Capaldi Scheda artista: Miley Cyrus ...Dopo aver congedato, Edha dichiarato: "Non so cosa ne pensiate voi, ma questo è stato davvero fantastico". Edè attualmente in tour con la serie di concerti a supporto dei ...

Eminem e Ed Sheeran duettano a sorpresa “Lose Yourself“ e “Stan” Radio Time

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at a concert in Detroit when he performed a cover of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and was then joined by the rapper himself on stage. In a video posted on Twitter, Sheeran can be ...Ed Sheeran fans stunned after Eminem revealed as surprise guest during Detroit show Lisa Marie Presley died of bowel obstruction linked to previous weight-loss surgery Melanie Martinez announces plans ...